Coryell County is now reporting a total of more than 5,000 coronavirus cases, as of Wednesday afternoon.
On its website, the county reported 5,012 total cases, 206 were active. A total of 4,753 people have recovered, and 53 have died.
Lampasas County is holding steady at 2,076 total cases.
A total of 30 county residents have died.
