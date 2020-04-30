As of Thursday, Coryell County is reporting 155 positive cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 50 since yesterday.
According to County Roger Miller's office there was a major increase in cases among Texas Criminal Department of Justice inmates from 63 on Wednesday to 111 today; a total of 48 newly reported positive cases.
Of the total county cases, 31 are active, 11 have recovered and two have died according to Miller's office.
Lampasas County Judge Randall Hoyer still reports the county case number at three.
