Coryell County is now reporting 2,195 total cases of COVID-19 on its website.
That number is 131 cases more than Wednesday.
Of those cases, 432 are active, 1,742 have recovered and 21 residents have died.
Lampasas County reported 1,067 total cases, 102 of which are active and seven are hospitalized. That is 34 more cases than Wednesday.
The county reported 15 virus-related deaths.
