Coryell County remains at 75 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the county's updated website.
The 75 cases include 32 active cases, 4 recoveries, and one person who died as a result of the virus, and 38 prisoners within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice at state prisons in the Gatesville area.
Lampasas County's total of confirmed cases still at two, said Judge Randall Hoyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.