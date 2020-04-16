Coryell County is reporting 70 cases of coronavirus as of 12:30 p.m. today.
The reported numbers included 29 active cases, four recoveries, and one person who died as a result of the virus.
Among the total, 36 are TDCJ inmates.
Lampasas County Judge Randall J. Hoyer told the Herald the county is still at 2 cases.
