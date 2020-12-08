There was no update on COVID-19 cases from Coryell County or Lampasas County on Tuesday.
On Monday, Coryell County reported 1,427 total cases. Of those cases, 490 are active, 921 recovered and 16 deaths.
In Lampasas County, the most recent update is from Dec. 4 on the Facebook page of Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert.
In that update the county had 694 total cases, with 94 active, 565 recovered and 13 deaths.
