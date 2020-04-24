Coryell County is reporting 103 cases of coronavirus as of 3 p.m. today, six more than Thursday. The county is also reporting its second death as a result of the virus.
The reported numbers included 30 active cases, eight recoveries, and two deaths as a result of the virus.
Among the total, 63 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates in the Gatesville area.
In Lampasas County, Judge Randall Hoyer’s office told the Herald the reports remain at two cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.