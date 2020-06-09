On Tuesday, Coryell County was reporting 242 total cases of the coronavirus, according to the county judge's executive assistant, June Huckabee.
Of the total cases, there are 31 active, 47 recovered, two deceased and 162 inmates in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system in Gatesville.
Lampasas County remained at 10 total cases, with all patients recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.