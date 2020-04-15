Coryell County is reporting between 60 and 64 cases of coronavirus as of 1 p.m. today.
The reported numbers included 22 active cases, four recoveries, and one person who died as a result of the virus.
The discrepancy comes as a result of the number of state prison inmates in Coryell County reported to have the virus. The Texas Department of State Health Services, which updates its numbers every day around noon, is reporting 33 inmates with the virus. However, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which updates its numbers every day around 4 p.m., is reporting 37 inmate cases.
There are several state prisons in Coryell County near Gatesville.
This story is developing and will be updated.
