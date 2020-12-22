Coryell County is now reporting nearly 200 new cases of the coronavirus since its last update a week ago.
County Judge Roger Miller said Tuesday that the county has a total of 1,741 cases, 398 of which are active.
The county has had 19 residents die from coronavirus-related complications, and 1,324 have recovered, Miller said.
In Lampasas County, numbers are nearing 875.
In a Monday post on Facebook, Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert, who receives the county's numbers, said the county has a total of 872 cases, with 74 active, 15 fatalities and 783 recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.