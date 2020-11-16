Coryell County is now reporting three new cases of the coronavirus in their latest update on Monday.
The county now has 1,017 total cases, 223 active, 781 recoveries and 13 deaths, according to the county's website.
Lampasas County reported a total of 474 cases as of Friday afternoon.
Of the total cases, 34 are active, 428 recoveries and 13 total deaths, according to Judge Randall Hoyer.
Lampasas County normally receives it updates around 6 p.m. daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.