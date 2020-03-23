There are still zero reported cases of the new coronavirus in Coryell County thought people feeling sick are still urged to get tested as soon as possible.
"There are no reported cases in Coryell County right now," Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell said. "But if you feel ill and have been tested, stay at home and avoid contact with others while you await test results."
To facilitate testing in Coryell County, Coryell Memorial Hospital has opened a drive-thru testing operation which allows patients to be tested in their cars. Harrell also said the test are being expedited with results being returned in as little as one day as opposed to five or six days.
"Make sure you call your provider and get a test if you are feeling really ill, then self-quarantine until the results are returned," Harrell said.
Coryell County officials also said press releases will be released on a daily basis as this situation unfolds, containing updates and the latest information on the ongoing pandemic.
