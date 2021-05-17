Coryell County is now reporting one additional coronavirus-related death, bringing the county's total to 56.
County officials updated the website Monday afternoon.
Along with the new death, there were also 17 more cases from its previous update.
There are now a total of 5,333 cases, 111 of which are active. So far, 5,166 people have recovered.
At the city level, there a total of 2,915 total cases in Copperas Cove. Of the total, 114 are active.
Monday's update reflects an increase of 26 cases from last week's update.
In the city, there are 2,769 cases that are no longer active, and 32 residents have died from the virus.
In Lampasas County, which did not update Monday, there are 2,198 total COVID-19 cases, six more than there most recent update.
Of the total cases, seven are currently active, one is currently hospitalized and there are 31 total deaths.
