Coryell County had one new, confirmed COVID-19 case Wednesday, said Robert L. Harrell, Coryell Emergency Management coordinator.
The total cases remains 13, however, because one case was removed from a Gatesville prison unit was removed.
"We are no longer counting TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) cases, just those residents that live in the Coryell County," Harrell said adding that County Judge Roger Miller made the determination with in conjunction with the TDCJ.
On Tuesday, the county had added a case of an inmate within the county. That case was removed on the county's database and onto TDCJ's, Harrell said.
He also said the department does its own testing.
"We maintain operational awareness there and keep up with the reports," he said.
In a early Tuesday AP story, the Dr. Lane Murray Unit in Gatesville, have been locked down to slow the spread of the coronavirus. As of Monday, four at the women’s prison had tested positive for COVID-19.
More than 1,100 inmates there, have been confined to their cells on medical restriction.
