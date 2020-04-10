Coryell County reported two new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday, according to Robert Harrell, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
The two new cases bring the county’s total to 15. Harrell said the county removed one confirmed case, because it was discovered that it was a duplicate report.
The Texas Department of State Health Services map shows Coryell County at 18 confirmed cases. Harrell said the three extra cases are in the prison system in Gatesville.
“We are no longer counting TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) cases, just those residents that live in the Coryell County,” Harrell said Wednesday.
Both new cases are of men living in the Copperas Cove area. One of the men is in his 60s, and the other is in his 30s.
The county also reported one additional recovery, bringing the county’s total number of recoveries to two.
Lampasas County has reported no new cases since April 6 when a woman in her 50s was confirmed positive for the virus.
Lampasas County remains at two cases, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
NO UPDATE
Officials in Bell County, which had 84 confirmed cases as of Thursday, did not release an updated number of cases on Friday.
Officials said on Friday they are not planning on updating their tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend unless there is a significant increase in patients.
Three Bell County residents have died from the coronavirus, a Temple woman in her 80s, and two men whose ages and residences have not been disclosed. The county’s first death came March 26.
The Bell County Public Health District has reported 24 confirmed recoveries.
Joel Valley of FME News Service contributed to this report
