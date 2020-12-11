Two more people in Coryell County have died from the coronavirus, according to the most recent update on the county's website.
The deaths bring the county's total to 18.
In addition to the deaths, the county also reported 46 new cases.
As of Friday, there are 1,517 total cases, 402 of which are active. There have been 1,097 recoveries in the county.
Lampasas County did not provide an update Friday.
According to the most recent report Wednesday, the county has 723 total cases of the virus, 93 of which are active and six are hospitalized. A total of 616 have recovered. The county has reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths.
