Coryell County is now reporting close to 2,700 cases of the coronavirus, 28 more than its last update last Thursday.
According to the county's website, there are a total of 2,695 cases, 397 of which are active, and 24 deaths.
A total of 2,292 county residents have recovered from the virus.
Lampasas County last reported an update Wednesday morning.
As of that update, the county had reported 1,419 total cases, 126 that are active, and 17 deaths. There were also seven county residents hospitalized.
