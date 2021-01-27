Coryell County is now reporting more than 2,600 cases of the coronavirus, more than 100 more than its last update last Thursday.
According to the county's website, there are a total of 2,667 cases, 580 of which are active, and 24 deaths.
A total of 2,063 county residents have recovered from the virus.
Lampasas County reported 15 more coronavirus cases than its last update.
As of Tuesday, the county has reported 1,419 total cases, 126 that are active, and 17 deaths. There are also seven county residents hospitalized.
