Coryell County officials are urging its residents not to travel to or through nearby counties with multiple positive cases of the coronavirus.
Due to the number of cases in Bell (25 confirmed cases) and McLennan (33) counties, they are urging residents not to travel to those counties or any along the Interstate 35 corridor, the Coryell County government said in a news release Friday.
“Travel to any of these areas will increase your risk of exposure to COVID-19,” the release said.
Traveling to any county with a “shelter at home” order also puts residents at risk of being issued a citation if their presence or action violate that county’s order, the release said.
Coryell County does not have a stay-at-home order. Bell County does.
Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said the current health crisis is a marathon, not a sprint.
“I’m extremely pleased with our citizens and their compliance to our Disaster Declaration,” Miller said in the release.
He urged residents to stay “steadfast” in hygiene and social distancing.
The county also released Friday that the case count remained at one.
