Eight more Bell County residents tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bell County Public Health District’s latest numbers issued Thursday.
The health district reported it is tracking 147 cases. The Texas Department of State Health Services pinned the county’s total at 153 — a number that includes coronavirus-positive Fort Hood soldiers who live on post.
The number of recoveries in Bell County stayed at 73. Three residents have died from the virus. These numbers are included in the total number of confirmed cases.
Coryell County is reporting 97 cases of coronavirus as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, 10 more than Wednesday.
The reported numbers included 29 active cases, eight recoveries and one person who died as a result of the virus.
Among the total, 59 are Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates in the Gatesville area, Coryell County reported. Later Thursday, TDCJ reported 52 inmates with confirmed coronavirus.
In Lampasas County, Judge Randall Hoyer told the Herald the reports remain at 2 cases.
BELL COUNTY
Five of the new infections are in Killeen. They are a man and woman in their 30s; a man and woman in their 40s; and a woman in her 60s.
The other new cases are a Harker Heights woman in her 40s and two rural Bell County residents. Rural Bell County cases include those who live in unincorporated areas and in small cities.
Killeen 68 infections make up more than 46 percent of Bell County cases.
Harker Heights has 13.
The gap between cases in Killeen and Temple continues to grow. Temple has 37 known infections — 31 fewer cases than the county’s largest city.
Belton has 15 and rural Bell County has 14.
The largest age group affected by COVID-19 is still residents in their 50s. Health district data shows 31 people in that age range have tested positive.
People in their 40s are the next largest group, with 29 cases — a two-person increase since Wednesday.
Other age groups that have tested positive include 26 in their 30s; 21 in their 60s; 18 in their 20s; 11 in their 70s; seven who are younger than 20; and three in their 80s.
Since the county recorded its first local infection in mid-March, 26 residents have been hospitalized and 23 have been admitted to an intensive care unit.
State, area numbers
Nearly 22,000 Texans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 561 residents have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Williamson County officials Thursday reported a 15-person increase in local coronavirus infections. That brings Bell County’s southern neighbor’s tally to 182.
McLennan County officials did not report any new cases Thursday. McLennan County has a total of 81 cases, according to local health district data.
Texas Department of State Health Services data showed Milam County’s infection tally increased by one to 13; Burnet County also saw an additional case for a total of 14 cases; and Falls County still has a single case.
Herald reporter Monique Brand contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.