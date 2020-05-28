Since May 13, the Coryell County government has reported 157 positive cases of inmates in Gatesville area state prisons.
However, that’s a very different number than what Texas Department of Criminal Justice had on its website Thursday for the six state prisons in Gatesville.
According to TDCJ, 206 inmates in Gatesville tested positive (61 active and 145 recovered) for the virus. And more inmates in Gatesville may have tested positive, but are no longer at the state prisons there, which affect the statistics TDCJ keeps on virus cases around the state.
Coryell County’s Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell said the county has kept a constant 157 number for the past two weeks because there is a backlog of tests at the labs that process TDCJ’s tests.
Recently, TDCJ administered more than 60,000 tests to asymptomatic inmates and employees statewide.
Jeremy Desel, director of communications of TDCJ, said it indeed is awaiting some results from its mass testing.
Desel said the labs are returning around 5,000 to 10,000 test results per day.
“I highly suspect that when it does appear, they will have more cases,” Harrell said Thursday. “However, like I said, they did the right thing by testing; they want to get a handle on this just as much as anybody else.”
Since Coryell County does not have its own local health authority, it relies on its case numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services, or DSHS.
Desel said, to his knowledge, DSHS is not obligated to report TDCJ’s numbers to the counties. In fact, he said doing so could result in the cases being double reported.
Desel said that TDCJ is its own local health authority, so it reports its numbers to the state. If the state reports TDCJ numbers to the counties, and then the counties in turn report the numbers back to the state, the cases could be double counted.
Of the six prisons in Gatesville, three have had positive test results. As of Thursday, the Hughes unit had two active cases with two recovered, the Murray unit had 23 active cases with 112 recovered and the Woodman unit had 36 active cases with 31 recovered. The numbers are updated by TDCJ daily.
The number of active cases at Murray unit have decreased since May 13, when there were 67 inmates who were active with the virus. Desel said that is not an indication that the prison has reached herd immunity, however. That is an indication of more inmates and employees recovering and fewer tests returning positive.
DSHS could not be reached for comment Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.