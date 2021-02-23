In its first update since prior to the winter storm that ravaged Central Texas, Coryell County reported an increase of 11 coronavirus cases.
In Tuesday's update, Coryell County reported 4,856 total cases, 344 of which were active.
Of the total cases, the virus has claimed the lives of 47 county residents, while 4,456 have recovered.
In Lampasas County, there are still 2,017 total coronavirus cases. In the last update on Friday, the county reported 26 of the cases being active, and 25 people had died.
