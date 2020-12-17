Coryell and Lampasas counties remained at their last reported coronavirus case numbers Thursday. Neither county provided an update.
Coryell County has a total of 1,581 COVID-19 cases, as of Wednesday. Of the total, 386 are active, 1,194 have recovered and 19 have died.
In Lampasas County, there are 800 total coronavirus cases, as of Tuesday afternoon, Lampasas Mayor Misti Talbert posted to her official Facebook page.
Of the total, 85 are active, five are currently in the hospital and there have been 14 deaths. A total of 701 have recovered.
