As of Wednesday, Coryell County is reporting 105 cases of the coronavirus, a number that has not changed since last week.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is reporting 63 inmates in Gatesville prisons that have tested positive for the virus and 35 employees, according to the TDCJ website.
Of the 105 cases, 32 are active, eight have recovered and two have died, according to the Coryell County website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.