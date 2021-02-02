Coryell County's website does not reflect the large increase of coronavirus case counts from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
County officials received the numbers, but they are working to "scrub," or verify, all the additional cases attributed to the county.
June Huckabee, executive assistant to Judge Roger Miller, said Tuesday that the county does not want to release numbers until it can verify the addresses of those who have tested positive.
She said the numbers from the state represented a total case count of over 6,800.
Until the cases are verified, the county's website will reflect its last known update from Jan. 28.
In that update there were a total of 2,695 cases, 397 of which are active, and 24 deaths.
A total of 2,292 county residents have recovered from the virus.
Lampasas County officials provided an update to the county's numbers around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
As of that update, there are a total of 1,547 COVID-19 cases in Lampasas County..
In the 1,547 cases, 129 are active, 10 are hospitalized and there have been 19 deaths.
