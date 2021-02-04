A large increase of coronavirus cases in Coryell County has been reflected on the county's website, and it is 1,844 more than was reported Jan. 28.
That day, after the county's update, County Judge Roger Miller said he was notified by officials with Region 7 of the Texas Department of State Health Services that due to delays at the state level, there would be an increase of more than 2,400 cases.
The county received the newest numbers Monday and spent the past three days scrubbing the list and verifying the addresses.
Miller said during an update at the Copperas Cove City Council meeting Tuesday that the county had still noticed a large amount of cases attributed to Coryell County that the individual's address was in another county.
As of Wednesday's update, the county had 4,539 total cases, 588 of which are active and 32 deaths. A total of 3,919 have recovered.
Although the total cases went up by more than 1,800, the total active cases increased by a much smaller number: 191.
In Copperas Cove, the number of total cases increased by 853.
Emergency Management Coordinator Gary Young provided the updated numbers via news release Thursday morning.
In the newest update, the city has a total of 2,473 cases, 616 of which are active, and 10 deaths. A total of 1,847 city residents have recovered.
Lampasas County, also in Region 7, has not seen a large increase of late. In Wednesday's update, it increased by 19 total cases from Tuesday.
Currently, there are 1,566 total cases, with 148 being active, nine hospitalizations and 20 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.