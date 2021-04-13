Coryell County officials reported an increase in COVID-19 cases. The new cases bring the county's total to 5,131 with 53 deaths. Of the cases, 112 are active and 4,966 have recovered.
In Lampasas County, there is a total of 2,125 cases with 30 deaths.
Of the cases, 19 are active and one is hospitalized.
