Coryell Health Hospital in Gatesville is asking local residents to call 911 if they or someone they know has been diagnosed with or exposed to the coronavirus and they need urgent medical care.
The 911 dispatch, local hospital and EMS services all coordinate to determine the best course of care for each individual patient, the news release from Coryell Health said.
Those that have been waiting for medical care or those with non-urgent concerns can call the medical clinic.
“We have seen an increase in mortality rates since the pandemic began for non-COVID-19 patients due to people postponing care and not seeking treatment for urgent care issues,” Jeff Bates, the Coryell Health chief medical officer, said. “Let the 911 dispatcher know right away if you believe you have COVID-19 or are experiencing known symptoms. This will help them take care of you, limit their own exposure, and protect other patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.