COVID-19 testing for salon professionals and barbers was available at Coryell Health in Gatesville Wednesday and Thursday. However, Carly Latham, the director of marketing for the hospital, said the hospital will test next week if workers come in.
On Wednesday, the hospital tested 18 total from salons or barbershops. Of that 18, a dozen were from Gatesville, four were from Copperas Cove, one was from Killeen and one was from Harker Heights.
By 10 a.m. Thursday, the hospital had tested 24 salon workers and they anticipated more throughout the day.
The hospital offered coronavirus tests to all salon professionals (hairdressers, stylists, cosmetologists, barbers, nail techs) at no cost and no appointment necessary because they are allowed to work again beginning today as authorized by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
The test was by saliva submission and they were conducted at the drive-up testing location at the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, 1507 West Main Street, behind or north of the main hospital building.
