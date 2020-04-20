One area doctor said there is a need for more different testing kits in order to get the public back to work — even one with a turnaround time of one hour.
Dr. Jeffrey Bates, chief medical officer of Coryell Health, told the Herald the hospital so far has administered a total of 1,014 tests, as of Monday afternoon, on average 25 to 30 tests a day. He said hospital staff at one point “have done up to 200 in one day.”
“So far, we have had what we needed to test patients who have presented to us with symptoms of the coronavirus or have been exposed to someone who has it or is high risk for having the disease,” Bates said. “Coryell Health has proactively identified high-risk areas of the population and actively reached out to them to have them come in for testing.
“An example is the mass testing we have done for the TDCJ (Texas Department of Criminal Justice). The biggest challenge now is the turn around time of the test,” Bates said. “We are currently getting our results back in 24-48 hours. What we need is a test that we can get back in one hour to help make decisions about hospitalization and safety to return to work.”
Bates also said Coryell Health, like hospitals around the country and globally, is also limited on testing supplies.
“Testing for everyone will be a useful tool in the future, but not immediately, due to shortages in testing supplies,” Bates said. “Our current nursing and lab team can handle an influx in patients, we wouldn’t need to hire more staff, even if more kits became available.”
Coryell’s Chief Executive Officer David Byrom said the hospital is working on “significantly reduced the lack of supplies (swabs) and allowed for greater testing ability” by changing to sputum testing where the patient would submit a mixture of saliva and mucus coughed up from the respiratory tract.
Byrom said the wait time to receive results is a big factor, noting that the hospital is limited in being able to acquire tests that yield a faster result.
