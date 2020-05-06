Coryell Health in Gatesville is offering coronavirus tests to all salon professionals (hairdressers, stylists, cosmetologists, barbers, nail techs) today and tomorrow before 5 p.m. at no cost and no appointment is necessary. The quick deadline is necessary to have the test results returned by Friday, when salons have been authorized by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to reopen.
The test will be by saliva submission and will be conducted at the drive-up testing location at the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville, 1507 West Main Street, behind or north of the main hospital building.
For specific questions, call 254-248-6263.
