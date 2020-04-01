An exec for Coryell Health is saying that supplies are running low amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
An Wednesday article in the Los Angeles Times cited David Byrom, chief executive of the Coryell County hospital and nursing home, “that he is fast running out of masks and gowns, even as COVID-19 cases are being diagnosed in surrounding counties.”
“This week, the organization tried to place an order for 50,000 gowns after finding a vendor who would sell them for $3.71 apiece. Then, the price jumped to more than $6, too high for the hospital group to pay,” the article said.
The article went on to say Byron believes “there is a lot of unethical behavior out there in the market right now.”
Phone and email correspondence to the hospital were unanswered Wednesday night. As of presstime, the county is reporting 1 positive case countywide.
Read more of the article here.
