Confirmed coronavirus case numbers are in for Coryell and Lampasas counties, and both are up.
The state added three new cases to Coryell County's numbers, bringing its total to 228, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell.
Of the three, one was listed as an inmate of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Gatesville, the county's first such reported case since May 13. That brings the inmate count up to 158, according to the county's report.
The other two new cases were of residents of the Gatesville area, Harrell said.
Along with the new cases, the county had four new recoveries. That brings the number of active cases to 35 and the number of recoveries to 36.
Lampasas County reached double digits Friday with the one additional new case. Its total now stands at 10, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer.
The number of active cases remains at zero, however, Hoyer said.
The one person who was just recently confirmed has already recovered while awaiting confirmation, the judge said Friday.
Through Friday, Coryell County remains with two coronavirus-related deaths, while Lampasas County has none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.