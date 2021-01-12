Coryell County has reached 2,300 total coronavirus cases, finding itself on the dot, according to Tuesday's update.
Of the exactly 2,300 cases, 533 are active, the county's website shows.
Twenty-two county residents have died from the virus, and 1,745 have recovered.
Lampasas County has reported more than 1,100 total cases.
As of Monday, there were 1,120 total cases, 63 of which were active and nine who were hospitalized. Fifteen county residents have died from the virus.
Lampasas County normally receives its daily update from the state between 4:30 and 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.