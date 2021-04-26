Coryell County is now reporting more than 5,200 coronavirus cases in its last update Monday.
On its website, the county reported a total of 5,223 cases and 54 deaths. Of the total cases, 151 are still considered active, and 5018 have recovered.
Within the county, Copperas Cove officials have reported a total of 2,852 cases and 31 deaths.
Of the cases in Copperas Cove, 144 are active, and 2,677 are no longer active.
Since April 19, the county has seen an increase of 49 total cases, one death, 27 active cases and 11 recoveries.
In neighboring Lampasas County, there are a total of 2,168 coronavirus cases and 30 deaths.
Of the total in Lampasas County, 15 are still active and one person is hospitalized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.