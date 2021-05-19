Coryell County is reporting 11 additional coronavirus cases, bringing the county's total to 5,344.
County officials updated the website Wednesday afternoon.
Of the cases, 52 are active. So far, 5,236 people have recovered.
In Lampasas County, which did not update Wednesday, there are 2,198 total COVID-19 cases, six more than there most recent update.
Of the total cases, seven are currently active, one is currently hospitalized and there are 31 total deaths.
