For the first time in the past 10 days, Coryell County updated its coronavirus counts on its website.
As of Thursday, there are a total of 5,316 cases, 34 more than the last update on May 3. Of the total cases, 112 are active and 5,149 have recovered. Fifty-five residents have died of virus-related complications.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Lampasas County officials said there are 2,192 total COVID cases. There have been 30 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
