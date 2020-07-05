Coronavirus case numbers from the Texas Department of State Health Services were released around 4 p.m. Saturday, and they continue to be different than what counties have been reporting of late.
Neither area county updated their numbers Saturday, but as of Friday, Bell County health officials had reported 1,417 cases, with 421 recoveries and 13 deaths.
According to DSHS on Saturday, Bell County had 1,523 cases.
The Bell County Public Health District does not normally update its website over the weekend, but FME News Service has reported that DSHS includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on post in its total count, something the county’s health district doesn’t do.
Coryell County
In Coryell County, there is a big gap between what the county is reporting and what the state reported Saturday.
As of Saturday, the county was reporting 138 total cases, an increase of 15 since Thursday, Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Harrell said.
Harrell did not specify Saturday how many of the 138 were active, had recovered or if there had been any additional deaths.
DSHS reported 336 for Coryell County on Saturday.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
The following numbers were reported by TDCJ, as of Friday:
Crain Unit
- Offenders: One active case, one recovered
- Employees: Three active cases, one recovered
- Other info: One on medical isolation, zero on medical restriction and facility not locked down
Hilltop Unit
- Offenders: Zero active cases, zero recovered
- Employees: Zero active cases, zero recovered
- Other info: 30 on medical restriction, zero on medical isolation and facility not locked down
Hughes Unit
- Offenders: Zero active cases
- Employees: Six active cases
Mountain View Unit
- Offenders: Zero active cases, zero recovered
- Employees: Five active cases, zero recovered
- Other info: 62 on medical restriction, zero on medical isolation and facility not locked down
Murray Unit
- Offenders: Two active cases, 141 recovered
- Employees: Three active cases, 26 recovered
- Other info: 201 on medical restriction, two on medical isolation and facility not locked down
Woodman Unit
- Offenders: Zero active cases, 57 recovered
- Employees: One active case, 19 recovered
- Other info: Zero on medical restriction, zero on medical isolation and facility not locked down
Lampasas County
Lampasas County is reporting more cases than the state is. In the latest update from County Judge Randall Hoyer on Thursday, he said there were a total of 35 cases. Seventeen of the cases remain active, and zero have died from the virus.
DSHS reported 20 total cases for Lampasas County Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.