The Gatesville area prison units — and the potential danger they face from the new coronavirus — is the top concern of the Coryell County judge.
“With approximately 2,500 employees at the local prison system, those employees residing in numerous counties, and the increasing number of inmate infections, the TDCJ prison system in Gatesville presents the greatest threat for infection and cross contamination for residents throughout the county,” Coryell County Judge Roger Miller said in a press release Tuesday night.
There are six state prisons in the Gatesville area, and the inmates who live there now account for over half of the more than 60 coronavirus cases in Coryell County. By Wednesday evening, there were 27 county residents who tested positive for the virus, and 38 inmates, according to county and TDCJ data.
While the number of coronavirus cases in residents of Coryell County grew by just one (from 26 to 27) between Tuesday and Wednesday, the number of active cases in state prison inmates in Coryell County grew by 21 (from 17 to 38) in those two days.
With nearly 7,000 inmates in the state prisons of Coryell County, Miller expressed concern about a potential outbreak among the prison populations.
“Initially I saw trends along the I-35 corridor and I encouraged our residents to not travel along the I-35 corridor because it was very evident to me that the virus was being transmitted and the infection rates were much higher along that corridor than anywhere in the state,” Miller told the Herald in a Wednesday afternoon phone interview. “And then numbers start piling up in the prison system.”
Miller’s concern isn’t solely relegated to the prison inmates, either. He also expressed his worries about the employees who travel to and from the prisons on a daily basis.
“They purchase gas at our gas stations; they stop at our local grocery stores,” Miller said. “So even though they might not live in the county, because the infection rate is increasing at a significant rate within the prisons then that becomes a concern of how the infection gets transmitted; where it gets transmitted.”
For its part, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice says it has been working hard to address these and other concerns. For example, visitation at the prisons has not been allowed since March 13, the same day Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for the state.
“We have manufactured more than 250,000 two-layer cotton tie masks which are worn both on and off (prison sites) by our employees,” said Jeremy Desel, TDCJ’s communications director. “Beyond our staff, they have also been distributed to offenders in medical restriction (individuals who may have been exposed to the virus) as well as those who are 65 years of age and older. Additional distribution is planned for other high-risk offenders in our system.”
There have been 284 positive coronavirus cases with the TDCJ system. The largest concentration of coronavirus cases appears to be in the Beto unit, roughly 160 miles east of Killeen, near Palestine. Most other units have less than one-tenth that amount, typically having three to 10 cases, if any.
BOX:
Gatesville based TDCJ units cases:
Crain: 0
Hilltop: 0
Hughes: 0 (1 test pending)
Mountain View: 0
Murray: 26 (1 test pending)
Woodman: 12
Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice
