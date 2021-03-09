A contingent of Copperas Cove ISD employees who have yet to receive the coronavirus vaccine will receive their first dose this afternoon.
In partnership with Coryell Health Memorial Hospital in Gatesville, the district set up the shot clinic at its training facility building near Copperas Cove Junior High School.
In total, more than 250 of the approximately 1,500 employees of the district will receive the vaccine, district spokeswoman Wendy Sledd said.
Some other district employees received the vaccine in February when the district hosted a shot clinic that was open to those in categories 1A and 1B.
On March 2, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued a directive that all states immediately make eligible teachers, school staff, and childcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination across all vaccination providers.
The district will set up another shot clinic for those who received the vaccine today at a later date.
Killeen
Killeen ISD also began vaccinating its employees Tuesday in the cafeteria of the former Nolan Middle School in Killeen.
“Together we have formulated a plan that will allow us to accommodate all interested employees before the end of March,” district spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release.
The first wave of 500 vaccines will be distributed to employees who signed up to reserve a spot between Tuesday and Saturday, the release said.
More than 1,500 employees had signed up to receive the vaccine.
The vaccines administered this week are first doses only. The district is working to set up a drive-thru shot clinic for the second dose in the coming weeks.
The district will continue to offer rapid COVID-19 tests for employees and students at the former Nolan Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.