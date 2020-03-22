The city of Copperas Cove has announced a new initiative designed to help provided meals to senior citizens during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The Cove Cares — Senior Meal Delivery Program will begin today and will provide fresh meals to seniors over the age of 60 Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. while resources remain available or the escalated vulnerability of seniors passes. Meals will be prepared and delivered by Copperas Cove Independent School District staff to the doorsteps of those who register. If volunteers become needed to assist, a notification will be made to request support.
Registration may be completed by the senior participants and/or their family members by simply contacting Jeri Wood, Copperas Cove Senior Center Community Outreach Specialist, at jwood@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-6049. Participants will be required to provide their name, address, telephone number and number of seniors in the residence. For those who leave a phone message or send an email, please include this pertinent information.
