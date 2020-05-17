The number of coronavirus cases in the city of Copperas Cove climbed by two Sunday to a total of 31.
According to a press release issued by Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young, two new case of COVID-19 was reported in Copperas Cove on Friday. The new coronavirus patients are both women - one in her 30s and one in her 70s - according to the release. The 30-year-old is currently self-isolating while the 70-year-old is being treated in a hospital.
Currently, there are 21 active cases of the coronavirus in Copperas Cove. Eight patients have recovered and two have died from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.