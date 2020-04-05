COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove City Council will hold its first regularly scheduled meeting since the spread of COVID-19 created the need for a disaster declaration in the city.
The City Council has had two special sessions since Mayor Brady Diaz issued the first public health emergency declaration on March 20. Both times, council members voted to extend the disaster declaration, amending it to mirror executive orders issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Tuesday’s meeting will have at least one agenda item related to action the city has taken since the first disaster declaration was issued. On March 23, the city, in partnership with the Copperas Cove ISD and other city agencies and organizations, began a program called Cove Cares. The program prepares and delivers hot meals for senior citizens in Copperas Cove. The program was started with a donation of $5,500, with food cost for the first week totaling $4,780. Organizers expect the weekly food cost going forward to total $7,000 a week.
The city has not budgeted any money for this program, which is expected to run through the end of this month. Council members will be asked to allocate $35,000 from the general fund to help pay for the program.
City Manager Ryan Haveralah is also scheduled to update the council on the coronavirus situation as part of a report to the council at the end of the meeting. His report will also include updates on the city’s transition back to doing its own water billing, as well as information on a grant application to help pay for construction of new exit and entry ramps on State Highway 9.
The City Council will also be asked to end the assessment of late fees on materials checked out from the City Library, and allow library cards to be issued to Killeen residents, CCISD students and teachers, and those who live on post at Fort Hood.
A complete list of the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting is available at http://www.copperascovetx.gov/city_secretary/council_packet/.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday. The City Council will continue practicing social distancing and limiting the number of people who are physically in the council chamber during their meeting in order to help stem the spread of COVID-19. The public will not be admitted to the meeting, but can participate by telephone and video conference. Those wishing to participate by telephone should call 888-475-4499 and, when prompted, enter meeting ID 986-602-9818. Those wishing to participate by video conference should use the Zoom Meeting application at https://zoom.us/j/9866029818.
Written comments will also be accepted up to two hours before the meeting by email, at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov.
