In what will end up being the final coronavirus update specific to the city of Copperas Cove, there have been a total of 2,932 cases of the virus in the city since the pandemic hit the area in March 2020. Thirty-one cases were still considered active this week, officials said.
The final 31 active cases will be considered no longer active on June 19 at the latest, according to the city’s emergency management coordinator, Gary Young.
Young, who is also Copperas Cove’s deputy fire chief, said the reason for the stoppage of the city’s updates is because of the state.
“The Texas Department of State Health Services (TDSHS) is no longer providing detailed information that applies directly to our community concerning COVID-19 cases as such this will be the final update issued by the City of Copperas Cove,” Young said in a news release Monday.
As of the final update, a total of 2,869 cases were no longer active, and the virus had claimed the lives of 32 Copperas Cove residents.
“While COVID-19 still lingers in our community, we encourage all citizens to take the proper measures to prevent the spread of all communicable diseases,” Young said in the release.
Young’s announcement comes one week after Killeen Independent School District took its dashboard off of its website and a few weeks since the Bell County Public Health District announced it would stop regular case updates on its dashboard.
Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft told the board of trustees at a May 18 meeting that it would be difficult to keep fidelity of the dashboard with school districts no longer allowed to require face masks on their campuses.
The online coronavirus dashboard kept track of weekly positive cases of coronavirus, among students at staff, at each KISD school as well as the total number of positive cases to date since March 2020.
Online viewership of the KISD dashboard drastically diminished in the past few months, with online traffic of around 27,000 views in November-December and about 1,500 in May, KISD officials said.
In Bell County, the last time case counts were updated was on May 18. At the time of that update, there were a total of 22,528 cases and 436 deaths.
Similarly, Coryell County last updated its tracker on its website on May 25. In that update, there were a total of 5,355 cases and 56 deaths.
Lampasas County published its last update on May 26, with numbers reflecting those on May 25. At that time, there were a total of 2,201 cases and 31 deaths.
