Copperas Cove High School will be shut for at least a week due to an increase in positive coronavirus cases, school officials announced late Monday.
Students will still be required to attend online classes.
The Copperas Cove Independent School District has decided to transition into remote instruction starting Wednesday until Nov. 5., according to a news release.
According to the release, over the last few days the district has seen an increase in the number of staff and students testing positive for COVID-19 and another small group of individuals exposed to those who have tested positive.
Athletic and band practices will continue as scheduled with the requirements of the wearing of facial coverings, hand sanitizing and washing, and social distancing still required, according to the release.
“We’re very cognisant of the issues surrounding COVID-19,” said CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns at virtual press conference which took place on Zoom on Monday evening, with respect to safety measures commonly used as a result of the pandemic.
This decision has been made in order to protect both our students and staff from further exposure risk, officials said.
“As you know, CCISD has been delivering face-to-face and virtual instruction to CCHS students since Aug. 18, 2020,” Burns said in a news release. “During this time, the staff and students who attend classes on campus have been wearing facial coverings, sanitizing and washing their hands frequently and maintaining appropriate social distancing during the school day. With these safety protocols in place, we have had a minimal number of positive COVID-19 cases and exposures.”
Students who need a device may reserve one, according to the release.
“The At Home Leaning plan requires students to have access to a device that allows them to connect to the internet while at home,” Burns said. “If your student does not have access to a technology device in the home and is in need of a device, you may request a device be issued by the campus.”
If students need internet access, they may utilize CCISD’s Wi-Fi at each of the courtesy booths located at the entrances to the CCHS campus or on the home side of Bulldawg Stadium, according to the release.
Those needing technical assistance can contact the student help desk between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, by completing the help request form at http://bit.ly/CCHSHelpMe.
“In order to be counted present for attendance and credit purposes, students are required to log in daily to Schoology and Edgenuity to access their instructional portfolio,” Burns said. “During this time of At Home Learning, CCISD will provide a breakfast and lunch at no charge through a grab-and-go meal service at all CCISD elementary campuses, with the exception of Mae Stevens Early Learning Academy, between 12:45 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.”
Students can pick up a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the next day during those hours.
All of CCISD’s other schools and facilities will continue operations on-site and on their normal schedules.
According to the CCISD website, a total of 18 cases have been confirmed by the district among students and faculty since August. These include 12 at Copperas Cove High School, three at Copperas Cove Junior High, one at SC LEE Junior High, and two at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary.
In the virtual press conference, Burns emphasized that the decision was based on the increase of reported cases among staff, not students.
“We knew this day might come,” Burns said at the press conference about the decision. “We hope that it is temporary.”
Burns added that the Wednesday closing day was chosen so as to allow Tuesday as a day to visit with parents and address student needs.
“We want our community to be a safe place for everyone,” he said.
