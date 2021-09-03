As of 7 p.m. Friday, the Copperas Cove Independent School District had not updated its coronavirus dashboard on its website.
Superintendent Joe Burns told the board of trustees in a special meeting Tuesday that the district would update the dashboard every Friday afternoon.
On Friday, the dashboard still showed 70 cases across the district.
During Tuesday’s special meeting, Burns told the board of trustees that the district had a total of 121 cases — 24 staff and 97 students.
“That number has risen steadily since last week when they started tracking that,” Burns said in the meeting.
Burns said after the meeting that it may be updated on a daily basis again, but at this point, it will be weekly.
As of Thursday, the district is able to administer rapid tests to students or faculty who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
To assist nursing staffs on all campuses, the district will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to hire a nurse’s aide for every campus who will help with other duties of the nurse to free them up for testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.