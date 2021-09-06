When the Copperas Cove Independent School District updated its coronavirus dashboard late Friday evening, it indicated an increase of just one active case since Superintendent Joe Burns gave an update to the school board of trustees last Tuesday.
As of Friday’s update, there are 122 total, active, positive cases in the district — 96 students and 26 staff. Last Tuesday, Burns said it had been 121 — 97 students and 24 staff.
With around 8,300 students, the district has an infection rate of around 1.2% for its student population.
Though the number is a one-case increase from last Tuesday, it is 52 cases higher than when the district resumed reporting the cases on Aug. 27 when there were 70 cases — 52 students and 18 staff.
According to the Sept. 3 update, there are positive coronavirus cases on all of the district’s 11 campuses and some administrative/support buildings.
Counting students and staff, the campus with the fewest cases is Crossroads High School, which has zero student cases and one faculty case, according to the report.
Copperas Cove High School accounts for the most total cases — 37 — with 32 students and five staff members reportedly testing positive.
Cumulatively, the two high schools and the two junior highs account for around 56.5% of all cases in the district, which is opposite of the trends in nearby Killeen ISD, where most cases are in the elementary schools.
At the elementary level, Martin Walker Elementary and Williams/Ledger Elementary each have 12 cases. Martin Walker has 12 students testing positive and zero staff, while Williams/Ledger has eight student with COVID and four staff cases.
Copperas Cove ISD will update the dashboard every Friday.
To view the dashboard, go to https://www.ccisd.com/322681_2.
