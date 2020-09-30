Six weeks of instruction are in the books in Copperas Cove, and the district has made room in its classrooms for nearly 800 more students who have opted for in-person learning. The students arrived on campus Tuesday morning, said Wendy Sledd, the district’s communications director.
Every six weeks, parents will be given the opportunity to change the learning option for students, the district said in its comprehensive return to school plan, which is accessible on the district’s website.
Sledd said Wednesday that the total number of students doing on-campus learning is now 5,483. There are 2,496 students doing virtual learning. During the first six weeks, the numbers were 4,766 on-campus students and 3,213 doing virtual learning.
Approximately 90 students returned to campus at Williams/Ledger Elementary School, Principal Lori Hensley said in a release provided by the district.
She said office staff have been busy making smart tags for the students which are used for the bus, lunches, library books and school arrival, as well as checking in electronic devices no longer needed.
“There is more that goes into ‘OK, I am sending my child back to school…’ than you may think,” Hensley said in the release.
Custodial staff continue thorough cleaning and disinfecting of high-traffic areas, and teachers continue reviewing proper hygiene practices, Hensley said.
Free breakfast and lunch meals continue to be served for those who are continuing, or have switched to, at-home learning.
In Killeen Independent School District, more than 25,000 students are on campus, according to Taina Maya, the district’s communications and marketing officer.
As of Tuesday, there are a total of 25,097 students on-campus, and 18,780 learning virtually, Maya said.
“Parents have the option to change their child’s learning environment by completing the change request form,” Maya said via email.
