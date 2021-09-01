COPPERAS COVE — There are more than 100 confirmed cases of the coronavirus across Copperas Cove Independent School District campuses, District Superintendent Joe Burns told the board of trustees during a special meeting Tuesday evening.
As of Tuesday evening, the district had 121 cases of the coronavirus — 24 staff and 97 students.
Cove ISD has approximately 8,300 students.
“That number has risen steadily since last week when they started tracking that,” Burns said.
Copperas Cove ISD put its coronavirus case dashboard back on its website. It will be updated every Friday. To view the dashboard, go to https://www.ccisd.com/322681_2.
Burns said after the meeting that it may be updated on a daily basis again, but at this point, it will be weekly.
Beginning Thursday, the district will be able to administer rapid tests to students or faculty who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
To assist nursing staffs on all campuses, the district will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to hire a nurse’s aide for every campus who will help with other duties of the nurse to free them up for tesing.
“We want only our nurses to be doing those rapid tests,” Burns said.
The district is also working on creating a metric that sets a threshold for positive cases and whether to shut a campus down or keep it open.
Burns said that if the district has to close a campus, TEA will not issue waivers for days missed due to COVID-19.
“The challenge we’re going to face is it’s going to be campus by campus,” Burns said. “So you may have a campus that has to run until 4 o’clock to be able to catch up on the minutes.”
Masks
Burns said he has toured district campuses multiple times since the beginning of school. He said that from his observation, he estimates that around 70% of students and about 50% of staff members he has seen are wearing masks.
“We see lots of folks wearing masks,” he said.
Currently, Copperas Cove ISD is adhering to the most recent executive order from Gov. Greg Abbott that prohibits school districts from mandating masks.
At the last meeting on Aug. 10, a parent spoke to the board about mask wearing.
Burns mentioned other districts in the state that have defied the governor’s order and have mandated them anyway or mandated them by putting them in the dress code.
He said Copperas Cove ISD has not taken a position on masks except that a student or staff member can wear one if they want, or they can choose to not wear one.
Burns said defying Abbott’s order is “unpaved ground.”
“I have spoken to two of our three law firms — waiting on a call back from the other one — and both of them say, ‘Hey, it’s a chance you take, and you have to decide what you want to do,’” Burns said.
Virtual learning
Currently, TEA does not allow districts to implement a full-time virtual learning program. Senate Bill 15 of the current special session would grant districts with that ability with a cap of 10% of the entire student population.
“Now, folks, here’s the challenge. When we look back at virtual learning last year, that was our most unsuccessful method of providing instruction to kids,” Burns said.
Burns equated virtual learning as “an open door to Pandora’s Box.”
SB 15 has passed the Senate and the House. On Tuesday, the Senate accepted the amendments the House made. As of Wednesday, the enrolled version of the bill has been signed by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick as the presiding member of the Senate. The enrolled bill is awaiting the signature of Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont.
In lieu of virtual learning, TEA is allowing districts to do what is called “remote conferencing,” which will allow students who have a temporary medical condition, such as coronavirus, to receive virtual instruction. Students cannot receive more than 20 cumulative days of remote conference learning, however.
Burns said if SB 15 is signed into law, the district will decide if or how virtual learning will be implemented.
