COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove is joining Coryell County in asking residents to wear face masks while out in public.
Mayor Bradi Diaz led off Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting saying that the city was teaming up with the county to encourage people to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Diaz said those who did not want to wear masks to protect themselves should consider doing so to protect other people. She stressed that the protection of vulnerable people such as senior citizens should still be a priority even as the state moves to reopen more Texas businesses over the next few weeks.
The mayor also noted that two COVID-19 testing sites set up in Coryell County on Monday administered a total of 163 total tests. At Copperas Cove Fire Station #2, the mobile testing site did 105 tests. Diaz noted that positive tests in the county may rise in a few days when test results from both sites become available.
Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce President Alicia Menard gave an update on the impact the coronavirus emergency has had on both local events and city businesses. Among the major cancellations were the annual Jackrabbit Run and Rabbit Fest, which were set for this month. Seventeen events were canceled at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, while one event scheduled for Ogletree Gap Preserve was canceled. Menard said the city will see some loss of revenue due to those cancellations.
Menard also said the Chamber has surveyed their members about their operational status during the coronavirus emergency. She 18% of the Chambers’ members had to close completely because of restrictions imposed during the pandemic. Twenty-one percent were open to the public with modifications, while 61% remained open with minimal public interaction and several restrictions in place. Around 65% of Chamber members have applied for some sort of assistance to help their businesses get through the pandemic, with about 30% receiving some sort of funding.
City Manager Ryan Haverlah also provided an update on COVID-19 actions being taken by the city. He reiterated that positive cases of the virus in Copperas Cove remain at 19 as of Monday, with 11 active cases, six that have recovered, and two people who died.
Haverlah said the city staff plans to begin work on a reopening strategy for departments currently closed to the public by next week. Haverlah said that still-closed services will reopen when a plan is in place to allow residents and city employees to interact safely.
